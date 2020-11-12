Trump admin is stepping back from stimulus negotiations - Bloomberg News reporter tweet

Trump admin is stepping back from stimulus negotiations - Bloomberg News reporter tweetReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:12 IST
The Trump administration is said to be stepping back from negotiations with Congress over a stimulus package, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Thursday.
The administration is leaving it up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to revive talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another Bloomberg reporter tweeted, citing sources.
