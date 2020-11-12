Left Menu
Development News Edition

Margin of defeat in by-poll needs to be analysed: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the party will analyse the reasons for the defeat in the two by-elections to the state assembly.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:17 IST
Margin of defeat in by-poll needs to be analysed: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the party will analyse the reasons for the defeat in the two by-elections to the state assembly. The party accepted the verdict of the people, but a detailed booth-wise analysis will be necessary to find out the issues behind the margin of defeat, he told reporters here.

Shivakumar, for whom the bypolls were the first election in the state under his stewardship of the party, claimed educated voters have cast their votes in favour of Congress. The ruling BJP on Tuesday swept the bypolls to Rajarajeshwari (RR) Nagar and Sira assembly segments, held on November 3, wresting the seats from opposition Congress and JDS respectively.

N Munirathna scored a hat-trick, defeating his nearest Congress rival Kusuma H by an impressive margin of more than 58,000 votes in RR Nagar, while in Sira Dr C M Rajesh Gowda won by a margin of over 13,400 votes, trouncing Congress' T B Jayachandra. District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, district Mahila Congress president Shalet Pinto, former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake and others were present.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amnesty says scores of civilians massacred in Ethiopia's Tigray

Scores and probably hundreds of people were stabbed or hacked to death in an area of Ethiopias Tigray region two days ago, rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday.We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilian...

Coronavirus infections surge in Italian jails - guards' union

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Italian jails, a prison guard union said on Thursday, urging the government to do more to contain the outbreak.On Nov. 8, 1,265 guards and prisoners tested positive for the new coronavirus, almost four ...

UP: Two arrested for fraud in name of PM Mudra Yojna

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras have arrested two men for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of getting them loans under the Prime Minister Mudra Yojna, officials said on Thursday. The accused were held by officials from the Sa...

Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood, Mirchi

Unsold properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his former associate Iqbal Mirchi have been again put up for auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture of Property Act SAFEMA, an official said on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020