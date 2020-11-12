Left Menu
Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

"Hopefully we can get past the impasse." The Democratic-majority House in May approved an additional $3.4 trillion in coronavirus aid, but it went nowhere in McConnell's Senate, where Schumer's Democrats blocked less expensive Republican proposals from floor action. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who negotiated with Pelosi for several weeks earlier in the fall, was due to meet with Trump on Thursday.

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'
Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer ticked off a litany of grim data about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, with eight straight days of over 100,000 new coronavirus cases being reported each day. "It's like the house is burning down and they just refuse to throw water on it," Pelosi said of Republicans.

She and Schumer told a news conference that President-elect Joe Biden's victory strengthened the Democratic position, which is to spend at least $2.2 trillion on another round of coronavirus aid, on top of $3 trillion Congress has approved since the pandemic began. Republican President Donald Trump has not conceded to Biden. "We're willing to sit down and talk; they haven't wanted to talk," Schumer said, referring to the post-election session of Congress that lasts until the end of the year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking to reporters in a hallway a few minutes later, said he preferred previous Republican proposals in the range of $500 billion, which he said would be aimed at the "residual problems." "I gather she (Pelosi) and the Democratic leader in the Senate still are looking at something dramatically larger. That's not a place I think we're willing to go," McConnell said.

"But I do think there needs to another package," the Republican said. "Hopefully we can get past the impasse." The Democratic-majority House in May approved an additional $3.4 trillion in coronavirus aid, but it went nowhere in McConnell's Senate, where Schumer's Democrats blocked less expensive Republican proposals from floor action.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who negotiated with Pelosi for several weeks earlier in the fall, was due to meet with Trump on Thursday.

