Poll promises to be fulfilled, Patnaik says after BJD bypoll victory

Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the promises made by the regional party during the by-election campaign to be fulfilled and asked workers and leaders to take feedback from people on their requirements. Patnaik said this while addressing the party workers and leaders of Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments from where the BJD candidates won the by-elections.

The ruling party has wrested the Balasore assembly seat from rival BJP and retained its seat in Tirtol. Asking the party workers and leaders to thank the people of their areas for "blessing" the BJD candidates in the by-polls, Patnaik himself expressed his gratitude towards the people of both the segments for ensuring the victory of the regional party.

While addressing the party workers and leaders through virtual mode, Patnaik attributed the credit of BJD's victory to the people. "I thank the Maa Mane (women) who turned out in large numbers to cast their votes during the pandemic situation," he said. The chief minister said that he believes in work and not in words and told party workers and the local leaders to take feedback from the people on the difficulties being faced by them. "We should try to fulfil the promises made to the people during elections. Inform me about the requirements of the people," he said.

He also congratulated the newly elected MLAs Swarup Das (Balasore) and Bijay Shankar Das (Tirtol) and suggested them to work for the people in their constituencies..