Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll promises to be fulfilled, Patnaik says after BJD bypoll victory

Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the promises made by the regional party during the by-election campaign to be fulfilled and asked workers and leaders to take feedback from people on their requirements.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:38 IST
Poll promises to be fulfilled, Patnaik says after BJD bypoll victory

Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the promises made by the regional party during the by-election campaign to be fulfilled and asked workers and leaders to take feedback from people on their requirements. Patnaik said this while addressing the party workers and leaders of Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments from where the BJD candidates won the by-elections.

The ruling party has wrested the Balasore assembly seat from rival BJP and retained its seat in Tirtol. Asking the party workers and leaders to thank the people of their areas for "blessing" the BJD candidates in the by-polls, Patnaik himself expressed his gratitude towards the people of both the segments for ensuring the victory of the regional party.

While addressing the party workers and leaders through virtual mode, Patnaik attributed the credit of BJD's victory to the people. "I thank the Maa Mane (women) who turned out in large numbers to cast their votes during the pandemic situation," he said. The chief minister said that he believes in work and not in words and told party workers and the local leaders to take feedback from the people on the difficulties being faced by them. "We should try to fulfil the promises made to the people during elections. Inform me about the requirements of the people," he said.

He also congratulated the newly elected MLAs Swarup Das (Balasore) and Bijay Shankar Das (Tirtol) and suggested them to work for the people in their constituencies..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020