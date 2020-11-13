Didn't say loss in Bihar due to party leadership: Cong's Tariq Anwar

Clarifying his earlier statement, Congress leader and general secretary, Tariq Anwar on Friday said that he did not mean that the loss in Bihar assembly elections was due to the weak performance of the party's leadership. Speaking to ANI, Tariq Anwar said, "I didn't say the loss in Bihar was due to party leadership, I only said we will analyse why we lost. I also take responsibility as I am from Bihar and I am also a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). We will sit and introspect. We can't undo what happened but will take learning for future polls."

A day earlier, Anwar said in a tweet, "We must accept the truth. Due to the weak performance of Congress, Bihar was left out of the Grand Alliance Government. MIM's entry into Bihar is not an auspicious sign." In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat. (ANI)