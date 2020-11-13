TN Guv Purohit, CM Palaniswami extend Deepavali greetings to people

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties on Friday extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Deepavali. In his wishes, Purohit said Deepavali signified the triumph of hope over despair, good over evil and light over darkness.

"On this auspicious and joyous occasion, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu," he added. "May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, harmony, peace and good health in our state and the whole nation. May the power of good and brightness always prevail," the Governor said.

Palaniswami, in his greetings, said Deepavali marked "the rule of dharma and fall of arrogance, the disappearance of darkness, birth of wisdom, and a day that brimmed with joy and pleasantness." The Chief Minister wished the people health, wealth and joy in their lives. In a party release, the AIADMK top leaders, Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator, O Panneerselvam and co- coordinator Palaniswami greeted the people.

The top two leaders said the people would destroy the arrogance of evil forces in the next few months, an apparent reference to the Assembly elections due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. BJP's state unit president L Murugan in his wishes said, "let the lives of people glitter with goodness and Bharath, the land of dharma be a leading light for the world." Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss said Deepavali is a tool of happiness and for sustained joy, Tamil Nadu should grow in all sectors.

Indian Union Muslim League top leader K M Khader Mohideen, wishing the people, underscored unity, social harmony and equality on the festival eve.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.