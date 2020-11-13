U’khand: BJP suspends former MLA for ‘breach of discipline’

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday suspended former legislator and minister Lakhi Ram Joshi from the party for alleged breach of discipline. The disciplinary action against Joshi was taken as he wrote a letter to the party leadership which falls into the category of breach of discipline, pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat served a notice to Joshi suspending him from the party and giving him seven days' time to explain his action. "Discipline is paramount. There can be no compromise on it," Bhagat said.

Bhasin said that Bhagat has made it clear that if Joshi does not respond to the notice within the set deadline or his reply is not found satisfactory, he may even be expelled from the party..