Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak: Peshawar HC CJ who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of coronavirus

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth, who handed down the death sentence to former Pakistan president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications at a private hospital in Islamabad, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:18 IST
Pak: Peshawar HC CJ who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of coronavirus

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth, who handed down the death sentence to former Pakistan president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications at a private hospital in Islamabad, officials said on Friday. He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. He belonged to Dikhan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seth tested positive for COVID-19 on October 22 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Peshawar. He was later shifted to Kulsum International Hospital in Islamabad, where he succumbed to the deadly viral infection on Thursday, the officials said.

Seth, who took oath as Peshawar High Court top judge in June 2018, rose to prominence when while heading a special court in December 2019, he handed down the death sentence to self-exiled former military dictator Musharraf in the high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on November 3, 2007. Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was the first military dictator convicted for subverting the Constitution. The 74-year-old retired general, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, left Pakistan for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

According to Pakistani media reports, Musharraf suffers from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues in the body. Seth also presided over a number of high-profile cases, with one of his important judgments being the acquittal of 74 convicts of military courts, most of whom were awarded death sentences. The case is presently pending before the Supreme Court. In another high-profile case, Seth gave judgement against giving more powers to the military in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

His funeral prayers will be offered on November 13 at the old Army Stadium ground in Peshawar. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were among several dignitaries who expressed condolences over the demise of Seth..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area

Fourteen soldiers were killed and others were injured in an extremist attack in Burkina Fasos Sahel region, the government said. A military convoy from the Tin-Akoff area, in Oudalan province was ambushed on Wednesday, government spokesman ...

Elisabeth Murdoch gives $4 mln to promote racial diversity in UK arts

Television executive Elisabeth Murdoch is giving 3 million pounds 4 million to promote racial diversity in the British visual arts as part of a 100 million endowment. The daughter of conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch has adopted a low...

Austria investigating 21 possible accomplices of Vienna attacker

Austria is investigating 21 people as possible accomplices of the jihadist who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last week, but much remains unknown, including how he got to the area of the attack, officials said on Friday. The 20...

Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed after disciplinary hearing

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020