Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior S.Africa ANC leader Magashule granted bail in graft case

A top official in South Africa's governing African National Congress was granted bail on Friday, in a graft case that has highlighted divisions within a party whose dominance has been unchallenged since the 1994 end of white-minority rule. Ace Magashule, secretary-general and one of the top six most powerful officials of the ANC, faces allegations related to a contract to audit houses with asbestos roofs awarded while he was premier of the Free State province.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:42 IST
Senior S.Africa ANC leader Magashule granted bail in graft case

A top official in South Africa's governing African National Congress was granted bail on Friday, in a graft case that has highlighted divisions within a party whose dominance has been unchallenged since the 1994 end of white-minority rule.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general and one of the top six most powerful officials of the ANC, faces allegations related to a contract to audit houses with asbestos roofs awarded while he was premier of the Free State province. He was not asked to plead in his first court appearance on Friday, where he faced 21 charges of corruption and fraud, but has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The charges have put him on a collision course with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to clean up the ANC's image with a tough stance on corruption, but whose detractors accuse him of using it to sideline his opponents. Magistrate Amos Moos at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court set the bail for Magashule at 200,000 rand ($12,823.72) and ordered him to appear before the court on Feb. 19.

"We expect to add three more accused on the charge-sheet," the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement. Outside the court, thousands of supporters denounced the trial as a witch hunt, chanting, dancing and waving banners reading "Hands off Comrade Magashule", footage from national TV channels showed.

After appearing, Magashule, who had handed himself in to police earlier in the day, stepped outside to address the crowd. "I will only step aside if I am asked by the branches who voted me," he said, to loud applause. Some protesters tried to tear down a barbed wire cordon around the court while others burned yellow ANC T-shirts bearing Ramaphosa's face, calling on him to step down.

"If you arrest Ace Magashule, you arrest the whole ANC!" one demonstrator shouted. Magashule is the most high-profile politician to be tried since former president Jacob Zuma, whose trial on graft charges resumes in December.

Magashule is from a faction within the governing party that has pushed radical economic transformation and has at times appeared at odds with the Ramaphosa since he replaced Zuma as head of state in February 2018. "This is a stress test for the ANC," said independent political analyst Daniel Silke. "Whilst there will be a pushback from those implicated in corruption..., (who) will try to factionalise the debate..., the president has sufficient strength within the broader ANC to withstand this."

Tellingly, the ANC has not asked Magashule to step down because of the allegations. Speaking on state broadcaster SABC, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte warned Magashule supporters, "while we are supporting (him), we should not do so by destroying the very movement that we want to change this country." ($1 = 15.5961 rand)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash shows surge in revenue growth, profitable quarter in IPO filing

DoorDash Inc, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. The mo...

Online lottery fraud busted; 5 held, Nigerian boss at large

A gang allegedly run by a Nigerian national that duped people on the pretext of an international online lottery has been busted and five of its Indian members arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police saidThe arrests were made after a com...

Maha: Two killed in road accident in Palghar district

Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a car in Wada taluka of Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm, when Jitendra Babar 18 and Kailas Kanoja...

ING sells part of Payvision, cutting links with Pornhub

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers. The sale, which took place in September, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020