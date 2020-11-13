Guj: Cong MLA Himmatsinh Patel tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Patel, who represents Bapunagar seat of Ahmedabad city, made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

"I was found positive for coronavirus following an RT-PCR test. I am sure that I will recover soon with your blessings," the legislator tweeted. Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and the party's state unit in-charge Rajeev Satav wished Patel a speedy recovery.