Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a 'Lakshmi Pujan' to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in the evening. The LG also appealed to the people to take precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic and wear masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all," Baijal tweeted. The chief minister also took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives.

"The two crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chant mantras at 7.39 PM today, that will be telecast live. Let us be a part of Delhi's Diwali," he said in a tweet. The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30, in view of rising pollution level and COVID-19.

The chief minister has announced to take part in the Diwali Pujan at Akshardham temple along with his Cabinet colleagues and appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join in the worship programme to be televised in the evening.