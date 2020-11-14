Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a 'Lakshmi Pujan' to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in the evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 13:03 IST
Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali
The LG also appealed to the people to take precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic and wear masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. Image Credit: ANI

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a 'Lakshmi Pujan' to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in the evening. The LG also appealed to the people to take precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic and wear masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all," Baijal tweeted. The chief minister also took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives.

"The two crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chant mantras at 7.39 PM today, that will be telecast live. Let us be a part of Delhi's Diwali," he said in a tweet. The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30, in view of rising pollution level and COVID-19.

The chief minister has announced to take part in the Diwali Pujan at Akshardham temple along with his Cabinet colleagues and appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join in the worship programme to be televised in the evening.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CSA's administrative mess throws England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africas CSA refusal to recognise the interim board appointed to run the affairs of the embattled organisation has thrown in jeopardy Englands upcoming white-ball tour of the country. On Thursday, the CSAs Members Council decid...

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesnt have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few day...

Ukraine posts record jump in daily new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 12,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said on Saturday, up from 11,787 reported on Nov. 13.Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 52...

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020