Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win 2 seats each; Cong, Independent bag 1

The ruling JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lost the Darbhanga teacher constituency to Sarvesh Kumar, an Independent candidate, who polled 15,595 out of 22,549 votes cast, the Election Commission said. He wrested the seat from Dilip Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of JD(U) working president and former minister Ashok Choudhary.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 13:10 IST
Bihar council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win 2 seats each; Cong, Independent bag 1
The polling for the seats, which fell vacant in May, was deferred by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held on October 22. Image Credit: ANI

The JD(U) lost one constituency of the Bihar legislative council to an Independent candidate and held on to two others, while the other five were retained by the respective members belonging to the BJP, CPI and Congress in the polls held last month, officials said on Saturday. Counting of votes for the graduate constituencies of Patna, Koshi, Darbhanga and Tirhut, and the teacher constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran, which began on Thursday, concluded late on Friday, they said.

The polling for the seats, which fell vacant in May, was deferred by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held on October 22. The ruling JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lost the Darbhanga teacher constituency to Sarvesh Kumar, an Independent candidate, who polled 15,595 out of 22,549 votes cast, the Election Commission said.

He wrested the seat from Dilip Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of JD(U) working president and former minister Ashok Choudhary. JD(U) candidates Neeraj Kumar and Devesh Chandra Thakur retained their Patna graduate and Tirhut graduate seats. Neeraj Kumar was the minister for Information Public Relations Department.

Ashok Choudhary held the building construction portfolio. Kumar and Choudhary were stripped of their cabinet berths recently as a period of six months elapsed since their membership of the legislature expired.

Choudhary is expected to be accommodated through the Governor's quota. BJP candidates NK Yadav and Nawal Kishore Yadav retained the Koshi graduate and Patna teacher constituencies, respectively.

CPI candidates Sanjay Kumar Singh and Kedar Nath Pandey also retained their respective teacher constituencies of Tirhut and Saran. Madan Mohan Jha, the state Congress president, retained the Darbhanga teacher constituency.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CSA's administrative mess throws England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africas CSA refusal to recognise the interim board appointed to run the affairs of the embattled organisation has thrown in jeopardy Englands upcoming white-ball tour of the country. On Thursday, the CSAs Members Council decid...

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesnt have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few day...

Ukraine posts record jump in daily new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 12,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said on Saturday, up from 11,787 reported on Nov. 13.Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 52...

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020