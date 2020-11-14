Pondy CM pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

Puducherry, Nov 14 (PTI): Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the UnionTerritoryto pay floral tribute to former Prime MinisterJawaharlal Nehru's statue on his 131st birth anniversary hereon Saturday

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam,Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A V Subramanian,Ministers and legislators were among those who paid homage tothe statue

Earlier, the anniversary of the Prime Minister Nehru wascelebrated at the PCC office.