Pondy CM pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

Pondy CM pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversaryPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 15:26 IST
Puducherry, Nov 14 (PTI): Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the UnionTerritoryto pay floral tribute to former Prime MinisterJawaharlal Nehru's statue on his 131st birth anniversary hereon Saturday
Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam,Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A V Subramanian,Ministers and legislators were among those who paid homage tothe statue
Earlier, the anniversary of the Prime Minister Nehru wascelebrated at the PCC office.
