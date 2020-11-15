Cong leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Sunday paid rich tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the country will never forget the contribution he made for the self-respect of tribals. Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

In its tribute to Munda, the Congress on its official Twitter handle said Munda was a tribal freedom fighter and a people's hero. In just 25 years of his life, he achieved so much that our history will forever be indebted to him, the party said. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Munda's contribution against the British and in favour of social equality is important. "The country can never forget the contribution he made for the identity and self-respect of tribals," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several other party leaders paid tributes to Munda. The Congress also greeted people of Jharkhand on their foundation day.

"On Jharkhand Foundation Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand and salute their immense contributions towards nation-building," the party said on Twitter.