Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP's UP unit

The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit. In a Hindi tweet on Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati said, "An old and disciplined soldier of the party and the movement, Bhim Rajbhar, a resident of Mau district (Azamgarh division), has been appointed as the new president of the BSP's UP unit. Heartiest congratulations to him and well wishes."