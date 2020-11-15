BJP leader opposes dialogue with Pakistan on J&K, hits out at PAGD

Opposing dialogue with Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Sunday said "terror and talks will not go together in the established doctrine”. He also hit out at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and said “there is hardly any possibility now to hoodwink the opinion of the people in the name of opposition to the BJP, central government or the UT administration.” Reacting to the statements of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Hurriyat Conference advocating dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP leader said “terror and talks will not go together is an established national, diplomatic and political doctrine of India that has its genesis in the agreements which were signed by India and Pakistan more than a decade ago.” He said Pakistan had assured India that it would not allow land under its control to be used for terrorism against India, but it failed to keep its promise all along till date.

Mufti had on Saturday asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). In a separate statement, Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said India and Pakistan should hold talks to resolve the Kashmir issue and to stop the "senseless bloodshed" of people along the LoC.

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing and shelling on Friday, targeting villages and forward areas along the LoC in which in which 11 people comprising five security forces personnel and six civilians were killed. The Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure. “These statements have no relevance in the current context of events. Those in the separatist camp or in the so-called mainstream politics in Kashmir including their top leaders need to know that the dialogue narrative regarding Pakistan has acquired complete absurdity due to the behaviour, role and support to terrorism by Pakistan,” Chrungoo, who is in-charge of the BJP's department of political affairs, he said in a statement here.

Chrungoo said it is useless to use such rhetoric just to keep a small section of populace in good humour. “There is no case for any sort of 'settlement of dispute' with regard to Jammu and Kashmir since Kashmir is a settled issue as per the Instrument of Accession, Shimla Agreement and the unanimous parliamentary resolution of 1994 on Jammu & Kashmir.

"The resolution, however, emphasises upon the liberation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the other areas like Gilgit and Baltistan which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan since 1947-48,” he said. Referring to the PAGD, an amalgamation of several mainstream parties seeking restoration of special status to J-K, Chrungoo accused its leaders of trying to provoke the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions.