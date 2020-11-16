Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for 4th straight term

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:54 IST
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for 4th straight term
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state. Notably, it is the seventh time when Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) chief as the new Chief Minister of the state. BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis also participated in the event. Nitish Kumar's new deputies - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also sworn in today.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a tweet, the RJD said: "The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate has been changed on the state's directions. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and employed teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public's representatives and stand with them."

Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm on Monday. The leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar, had on Sunday met to deliberate on selecting a leader to lead the party. It had named Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, replaced Sushil Modi as his deputy.

He had served as the Chief Minister of the state for little over seven days in March 2000, after which he was elected in 2005 when he served a full term. He was re-elected to power in November 2010, after which he served for four years before resigning, and had again taken oath as Chief Minister in February 2015. He was voted to power in the 2015 Assembly election as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

However, after corruption allegations were levelled against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in 2015, Nitish resigned only to be sworn in as Chief Minister merely 12 hours later joining hands with the BJP to form a government in the state. The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Strolls Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadians Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday. Stroll, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez f...

BJP will form govt in UP in 2022: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022BJP will be forming government again in 2022. BJP, which won 312 seats in 2017, will get 10&#160;seats more in 2022, Tiwari said w...

Belgian firm Janssen begins major new COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

Belgium-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Janssen began a major new clinical trial of its potential vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK from Monday, which will involve 6,000 volunteers across the country. Recruitment into the Phase...

'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era', says former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most impactful cricketer of his era. Recalling his encounters with the former Indian cricketer, Aaqib Javed said that Sachin rightfully ruled the game in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020