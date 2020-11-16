Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Development Authority for Marathas,politically influential Lingayats raise pitch

The assembly bypoll is due in Basava Kalyan after the sitting Congress MLA B Narayan Rao died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru recently. Savadi along with ministers V Somanna and B C Patil and a few BJP MLAs from the politically-influential Veerashaiva Lingayat community called on Yediyurappa, who also belongs to the community, and put forth the demand for setting up the VLDC.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:19 IST
After Development Authority for Marathas,politically influential Lingayats raise pitch

A group of ministers and Lingayat MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi pushed for the establishment of a Veera Shaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation (VLDC) on Monday. The move came after the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's recent announcement to set up the Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

The decision to set up the MDA is seen in sections of political circle as a means to woo the sizeable Maratha populace in Basava Kalyan Assembly constituency in Bidar district bordering Maharashtra. The assembly bypoll is due in Basava Kalyan after the sitting Congress MLA B Narayan Rao died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru recently.

Savadi along with ministers V Somanna and B C Patil and a few BJP MLAs from the politically-influential Veerashaiva Lingayat community called on Yediyurappa, who also belongs to the community, and put forth the demand for setting up the VLDC. Later speaking to reporters, Savadi said there has been a long pending demand for a VLDC by various people including many seers.

"Today we put forth this demand before the Chief Minister to set up VLDC.He sought time to mull over the demand," he said. Patil said the community with a 17 per cent population in Karnataka had made a significant contribution in the State.

Patil said that the community has a substantial number of poor people, who eke out a living by working as labourers. For their benefit the VLDC should be set up, he added.

The Veera Shaiva Youth Wing too wrote to the Chief Minister demanding setting up of VLDC. The Congress, however, disagreed with the demand for a VLDC, saying that it will not serve any purpose.

Instead, there should be reservation for the Veerashaiva Lingayats in education and government jobs. The Congress MLA and former minister M B Patil, who had spearheaded the campaign for separate religion status to the Veerashaiva Lingayat sect, said the VLDC will not serve any purpose.

Instead, he demanded a 16 to 18 per cent reservation based on the Lingayat population in the state. In a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, M B Patil said the Lingayats, numbering more than one crore, constitute about 16 to 18 per cent of the state population.

The existing reservation serves no purpose for them. He recommended reservations to Veerashaiva Lingayats on the lines of quota given to Marathas in Maharashtra in education, jobs and scholarships.

"Earmarking a grant of Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore will not help.It will only serve as a consolation," M B Patil wrote.PTI GMS RS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption

SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were t...

US Navy's Nimitz strike group to be part of 2nd phase of Malabar exercise beginning Tuesday

The Indian Navys Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea ...

Pro-EU candidate Sandu wins Moldovan presidency in setback for Moscow

Moldovas President-elect Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, promised to tackle corruption and struck a conciliatory tone on Monday after defeating the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off election. Sandu, a...

EU eyes tax as tool in climate change fight

Taxation will not escape the European Unions plans to curb planet-warming emissions, and levies should be revamped to reflect climate and environmental costs, the head of EU climate policy said on Monday.Brussels is planning a far-reaching ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020