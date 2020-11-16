Left Menu
LDF holds protest meetings against Centre throughout Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI): The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala organised 'people's protests' throughout the state on Monday evening against what it called the Centre's alleged move to scuttle development projects using central enforcement agencies.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:10 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI): The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala organised 'people's protests' throughout the state on Monday evening against what it called the Centre's alleged move to scuttle development projects using central enforcement agencies. The "Janakeeya Koottayma" (people's gathering) was held from 5 pm to 6 pm at 25,000 centres and the front claimed that around 25 lakh people participated.

Holding party flags, banners, placards, and wearing masks, the left workers and leaders stood on roadsides, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, to express their protest. Inaugurating the protest meeting here, LDF convenerA Vijayaraghavan, who is also holding the additional charge of CPI-M state secretary, said attempts are being made to weaken the only left government in the country by the BJP- led NDA government using the central agencies.

The gold smuggling case took place in July and even now they are investigating.There are so many investigating agencies probing it, he said. The various prestigious projects of the state, includingLife Mission, which is for setting up homes for the homeless, the K-Fone (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) project envisaging free internet access for the poor and bringing in internet connectivity to hospitals, schools and government offices, are under the scanner of various central probe agencies.

"The mass resistance is against the misuse of power by central agencies, leaders who spoke at the protest meetings said.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

