Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivanand Tiwari claims Sushil Modi denied cabinet post as he became 'Nitish Kumar's associate'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday said that BJP did not give its leader Sushil Kumar Modi a post in the state cabinet and cut him to size as he had become Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's associate.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:37 IST
Shivanand Tiwari claims Sushil Modi denied cabinet post as he became 'Nitish Kumar's associate'
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaking to ANI in Patna on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday said that BJP did not give its leader Sushil Kumar Modi a post in the state cabinet and cut him to size as he had become Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's associate. "Sushil Modi's role had become less of BJP's and more of Nitish Kumar's associate. I think that's why BJP cut him to size this time. He wasn't allowing other BJP leaders to rise. He used to speak on all topics daily and couldn't live without appearing in newspaper or TV," Tiwari told ANI.

"I have no animosity with him, he is like my younger brother... But his personality used to reflect a lack of depth. I think this is the reason BJP leadership did not give him a post in the state cabinet this time," he said. On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

However, Sushil Modi, who was his deputy in the last government, has been replaced by BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. Asked why RJD boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar, the party leader said that the NDA has only 13,000 more votes than the Mahagathbandhan. "This is 'jod tod' government," he said.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being ...

Certain elements inside Pak military had links to al-Qaeda: Obama on raid that killed Osama

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Ladens hideout because it was an open secret that certain elements inside Pakistans military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links...

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 laptop in India. The devices were unveiled in May 2020 and are designed to empower users with versatility and seamless productivity.While Surface ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020