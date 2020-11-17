Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the memorial of Balasaheb Bal Thackeray on Tuesday to pay tribute to the former Shiv Sena leader on his eighth death anniversary.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:26 IST
Uddhav pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary
CM Uddhav Thaceray paying homage to Bal Thackeray At Shivaji Park. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the memorial of Balasaheb Bal Thackeray on Tuesday to pay tribute to the former Shiv Sena leader on his eighth death anniversary. Thackeray, son of the late Shiv Sena's founder, was accompanied by wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas. All of them offered flowers and bowed down to pay homage at Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Sthal in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The memorial, situated in Mumbai's Dadar area, is at a spot where Balasaheb Thackeray was cremated. The park was decorated with marigold flowers as Shiv Sainiks flocked to pay tribute to their founder-patriarch. Born on 23 January 1926, Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in a daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 founded Shiv Sena on 19 June 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra.

He passed away on 17 November 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to advance on Tigray's capital as surrender ultimatum expires

Ethiopias prime minister warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to lay down arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray regions capital in a two-week conflict destabilising the Horn of Africa.The thr...

Chinese journalist faces imprisonment of up to 5 years for reporting on COVID-19 outbreak

In another move by China to curb freedom of expression, a citizen journalist from China, who has been detained since May for reporting the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, is facing a sentence of up to five years in jail after she was formally...

Mehbooba hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Gupkar Gang remarks, saying such comments were aimed at diverting peoples attention from rising unemploym...

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him. Every MannKi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020