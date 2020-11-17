Left Menu
Shiv Sena will wield sword of Hindutva whenever country needs: Sanjay Raut

As part of the ongoing war of words between the two former allies, Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that his party will come wielding the sword of Hindutva whenever the country needs it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:03 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

As part of the ongoing war of words between the two former allies, Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that his party will come wielding the sword of Hindutva whenever the country needs it. He asserted that Sena was and will always be Hindutvawadi.

"We do not need to get our Hindutva certified from any party. We were, we are and we will always be Hindutvawadi. We do not play Hindutva politics like them. Whenever the country needs us, Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding the sword of Hindutva," Raut said while speaking to reporters here. Earlier, Raut had said that BJP should not take credit for the victory of Hindutva as the decision to shut the religious places was taken by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic and these are now set to reopen in Maharashtra.

"The lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision to shut the temples was also taken by him, so there is no reason for BJP to take credit for the victory of Hindutva in this matter. I believe that the Prime Minister will have to tell the meaning of victory and defeat to such people," Raut had said while reacting to the question asked by a reporter stating, BJP is asserting that reopening of religious places here is the victory of Hindutva.All religious places in Maharashtra reopened for devotees from November 16, after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed. (ANI)

