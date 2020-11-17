Left Menu
Development News Edition

I can understand the frustration: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Shah had earlier called the alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Gupkar Gang', saying it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest. In a series of tweets, Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to demand the restoration of Article 370, scrapped last year.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST
I can understand the frustration: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply on Tuesday to comments of Home Minister Amit Shah terming the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration a "gang", and said the frustration stems from the political amalgam deciding to contest the forthcoming local body elections and not giving the BJP and its allies a free run. Reacting to a series of tweets by Shah, Omar, who is also vice president of the National Conference, said, "We are not a gang Amit Shah Ji, we are legitimate political alliance having fought and continuing to fight election, much to your disappointment." Taking a veiled dig at the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Omar said, "I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King's party a free run in J&K. We didn't oblige them." He said that only leaders in Jammu and Kashmir can be detained and called anti-national for participating in elections and supporting the democratic process.

"The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled 'corrupt and anti-national'," he tweeted. Shah had earlier called the alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Gupkar Gang', saying it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest.

In a series of tweets, Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to demand the restoration of Article 370, scrapped last year. "Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," he said.

Shah said the Congress and 'Gupkar Gang' want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil and they "want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere". "The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," he said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to advance on Tigray's capital as surrender ultimatum expires

Ethiopias prime minister warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to lay down arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray regions capital in a two-week conflict destabilising the Horn of Africa.The thr...

Chinese journalist faces imprisonment of up to 5 years for reporting on COVID-19 outbreak

In another move by China to curb freedom of expression, a citizen journalist from China, who has been detained since May for reporting the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, is facing a sentence of up to five years in jail after she was formally...

Mehbooba hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Gupkar Gang remarks, saying such comments were aimed at diverting peoples attention from rising unemploym...

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him. Every MannKi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020