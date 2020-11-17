Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now".

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:31 IST
President-elect Joe Biden will focus on shaping his core White House team on Tuesday while outgoing President Donald Trump presses on with his increasingly tenuous legal fight to reverse his loss in the U.S. election. -Biden said "more people may die" if Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. -Trump will bring his floundering efforts to overturn Biden's victory to a court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where another legal setback would likely doom his already long-shot prospects.

-Three more lawyers representing Trump's campaign asked to withdraw from his lawsuit challenging the U.S. election results in Pennsylvania, shaking up his legal team. -Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now". -Democratic candidates in a pair of U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia challenged the two incumbent Republican senators to debates ahead of a Jan. 5 vote that will decide control of the Senate. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE The Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continent's defence will say the lesson has been learned: Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own. INVESTOR VIEW -The dollar steadied against most currencies as a return of coronavirus restrictions in some U.S. states and worries about a smooth transition for Biden offset optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.

-Having burnished its traditional image as a global safe haven during the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's yen is attracting new interest as the highest yielder among the three major currencies. BY THE NUMBERS The Wisconsin Elections Commission said a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated $7.9 million, money that Trump's campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. Biden won the battleground state in the election by a margin of 0.7 percentage point, or about 20,000 votes, with 99% of ballots counted, according to Edison Research.

AFTER THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 17: -Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to attend national security briefing

-Court to hear arguments made by the Trump campaign requesting an injunction to prevent Pennsylvania election officials from certifying Biden as the winner (1:30 p.m. ET/1830 GMT) Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.

