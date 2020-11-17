Punjab CM condoles demise of Cong leader Mohinder Singh Gill

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former state agriculture minister Mohinder Singh Gill (85), who passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. In his condolence message, the chief minister described Gill as a multifaceted personality, a gentleman politician and a fine human being, who relentlessly worked at the grassroots level to strengthen the party's rank and file as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee

With the death of Gill, a void has been created in the political circle which is difficult to be filled, the chief minister said in an official statement. Gill remained an MP from 1971-77 and the president the state Congress from 1976-1979. He was also elected as an MLA from Ferozepur Cantt in 1967 and from Banur in 1992. As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the Punjab government declared holiday in its offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions for the remaining part of the day on Tuesday, the official statement said.