Rajasthan minister Meghwal cremated with full state honour

Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal was cremated with full state honour in Sujangarh town of Churu district on Tuesday. His son lit the funeral pyre amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. State Congress chief and Education Minister Govind Dotasra, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Labour Minister Tikaram Jully and several other MLAs and BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Meghwal. Earlier in the day, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the minister’s demise. Meghwal (72), who had suffered a brain hemorrhage, passed away at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurgaon on Monday evening. He was in hospital since May this year. Meghwal represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district and was a five-time MLA.