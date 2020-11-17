Can't respond till I know context: Khurshid on his name 'finding mention' in accused's statements in chopper deal case
After a media report claimed that his name finds mention in the statements of the key accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said he cannot respond to it until he knows the context in which his name has been mentioned.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:01 IST
After a media report claimed that his name finds mention in the statements of the key accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said he cannot respond to it until he knows the context in which his name has been mentioned. A report in a national daily on Tuesday said that not just former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri but his son Bakul Nath, too, along with Congress leaders Khurshid and Ahmed Patel, finds mention in the interrogation statements of Rajiv Saxena, the key accused in the Rs 3,000-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
Asked for his response to the media report, Khurshid told PTI, "Find out what he said and in what context, I will answer, but if you don't tell me the context, how do I answer." "Somebody tell me he used your name in this context, I will reply," he said. The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the issue with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying his party demands that the Congress not maintain silence on this grave issue.
