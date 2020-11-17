Yediyurapppa to visit Delhi tomorrow, likely to discuss cabinet exercise

Days after indicating that cabinet expansion or reshuffle was on the cards, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, during which he is expected to discuss it with the BJP high command. According to the Chief Minister's tentative tour programme, released by his office, Yediyurappa will be leaving for New Delhi by a special flight at 11:30 am on November 18 and reach there by 2:30 pm.

It said the CM is scheduled to have meetings with various Union Ministers, before leaving for Bengaluru at 8:30 pm by a special flight. Though the Chief Minister's official itinerary does not mention any other meeting, official sources say, he is likely to meet BJP central leaders including National president J P Nadda and discuss the cabinet exercise.

Yediyurappa had recently said a decision will be taken on whether to go for cabinet expansion or reshuffle after his discussion with the BJP central leadership, Political activities have intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state, after Yediyurappa on November 10 indicated cabinet reshuffle was on the cards, soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies. The Chief Minister had said he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to discuss with the party's central leadership and get their approval, as he hinted about reshuffle by dropping or inducting some Ministers.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are many aspirants. While several of the old guard like 8-time MLA Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, and also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.