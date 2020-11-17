Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress has become part of 'Gupkar gang', promoting terrorism in J-K: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Congress has become a part of the "Gupkar gang" and is conspiring to promote "terrorism" and "separatism" in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:03 IST
Congress has become part of 'Gupkar gang', promoting terrorism in J-K: BJP's Ravinder Raina
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress has become a part of the "Gupkar gang" and is conspiring to promote "terrorism" and "separatism" in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday. But the Congress has categorically stated that it is not a part of Gupkar alliance.

"Today, Congress has also become a part of the Gupkar gang and it is conspiring to promote the mentality of Pakistan, terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress party has become a part of this Gupkar gang after the direction of Pakistan and China," said Raina. "The leaders of the Gupkar family, whether from Abdullah or Mufti families, have violated the rights of women, refugees of West Pakistan for 70 years. When these people were in power, they looted Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah and Mufti families destroyed Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress party is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Surjewala in the statement in Hindi said, "Congress party is not a part of Gupkar alliance or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration."

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar gang going global' comment. Mufti accused the BJP of using "euphemism" and "stale tactic", while Abdullah pointed to the "frustration" of the minister at the Jammu and Kashmir alliance's decision to contest elections.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King's party a free run in J-K. We didn't oblige them." Abdullah said that Gupkar alliance is not a gang.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using 'Gupkar Gang' euphemism to project Gupkar alliance as anti-nationals. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Indian people will no longer tolerate an "unholy global gathbandhan" against national interest.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's tricolour. "The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah tweeted.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J-K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," he said in another tweet. "Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," Shah said.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together. On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play a role of vice-president. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan Univ...

5 held for deposit-treble scheme

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Tuesday for allegedly duping people into investing in a sham finance company by promising to triple their deposits within half year, police said. The five were nabbed from t...

Be alert against people trying to 'destabilise' community: Akal Takht Jathedar to Sikhs

Days after a brawl between the SGPC task force and members of some Sikh organisations over missing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday cautioned people against those trying to destabilise the...

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020