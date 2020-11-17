Congress has become part of 'Gupkar gang', promoting terrorism in J-K: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Congress has become a part of the "Gupkar gang" and is conspiring to promote "terrorism" and "separatism" in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday. But the Congress has categorically stated that it is not a part of Gupkar alliance.

"Today, Congress has also become a part of the Gupkar gang and it is conspiring to promote the mentality of Pakistan, terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress party has become a part of this Gupkar gang after the direction of Pakistan and China," said Raina. "The leaders of the Gupkar family, whether from Abdullah or Mufti families, have violated the rights of women, refugees of West Pakistan for 70 years. When these people were in power, they looted Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah and Mufti families destroyed Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress party is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Surjewala in the statement in Hindi said, "Congress party is not a part of Gupkar alliance or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration."

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar gang going global' comment. Mufti accused the BJP of using "euphemism" and "stale tactic", while Abdullah pointed to the "frustration" of the minister at the Jammu and Kashmir alliance's decision to contest elections.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King's party a free run in J-K. We didn't oblige them." Abdullah said that Gupkar alliance is not a gang.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using 'Gupkar Gang' euphemism to project Gupkar alliance as anti-nationals. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Indian people will no longer tolerate an "unholy global gathbandhan" against national interest.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's tricolour. "The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah tweeted.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J-K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," he said in another tweet. "Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," Shah said.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together. On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play a role of vice-president. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)