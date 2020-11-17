Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence. It is Japan's first agreement covering foreign military presence on its soil since a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, jets and troops in Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:14 IST
Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.

It is Japan's first agreement covering foreign military presence on its soil since a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, jets and troops in Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security. The Reciprocal Access Agreement strengthens defence ties between the two U.S. allies at a time when China is asserting its role in the region and the United States is going through a messy leadership transition.

The pact allows Japanese and Australian troops to visit each other's countries and conduct training and joint operations and was agreed in principle by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, who is visiting Tokyo. "I hereby announce that we reached agreement in principle on a reciprocal access agreement, which had been negotiated to elevate security and defence cooperation between Japan and Australia to a new level," Suga told a joint news conference.

The pact "establishes streamlined arrangements to support the deployment of defence forces more quickly and with less administration", Morrison said. The two sides also agreed on the need for a framework to allow Japanese military to protect Australian forces if needed, the joint statement said.

Since mid-August, the United States has repeatedly riled China by sending warships to the South China Sea and has blacklisted 24 Chinese entities over their involvement in building and militarising artificial islands there. China said it was conducting military training in the South China Sea from Tuesday through the end of November.

The legacy of Japan's invasion and occupation of parts of China in World War Two still haunts relations, and the two sides dispute ownership of islands in the East China Sea. Australia's relations with China have deteriorated after Australian allegations of Chinese meddling in its affairs and calls for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus, first identified in China almost a year ago.

The two leaders expressed their worries about "recent negative developments and serious incidents in the South China Sea, including militarisation of disputed features, dangerous coercive use of coast guard vessels", their statement said. Japan and Australia said they also shared concerns about the East China Sea and the former British colony of Hong Kong where China has imposed a strict new national security law, clamping down on dissent.

They also agreed to deepen their ties in 5G networks technology, and undersea cables and resource security for critical minerals supply. "Trade should never be used as a tool to apply political pressure," Suga and Morrison said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Scott Disick spotted on romantic beach outing with Amelia Hamlin

American reality TV star Scott Disick and Hollywood star Harry Hamlins daughter - Amelia Gray Hamlin have taken their rumoured romance to Santa Barbara. According to Page Six, the 37-year-old star businessman Disick was spotted on the beach...

Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from 27,354 the day before. The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the ...

INSIGHT- How two companies sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for a COVID vaccine

Just as the novel coronavirus was gaining a foothold in the United States in mid-March, Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla called on his top vaccine scientists and laid out a clear mission He basically said, Your mandate is to get thi...

Computer Baba's bail rejected, sent to judicial remand till Nov 28

The bail application of former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, was rejected by a court here in the case related to him allegedly attempting to attack a person with a sword, and has been sent to judicial remand till N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020