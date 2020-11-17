Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before U.S. Senate panel on content moderation decisions

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter testified before a congressional hearing on Tuesday that questioned their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, along with Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai, also appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee in October for a hearing in which Republican lawmakers questioned the companies about their content moderation decisions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:34 IST
Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before U.S. Senate panel on content moderation decisions
Representative Image

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter testified before a congressional hearing on Tuesday that questioned their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech. In October, Republican lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously to approve formal summons for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey. Democrats on the panel did not vote on the subpoena.

The subpoenas were approved right after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The hearing was expected to be highly political, as indicated in Chairman Lindsey Graham's opening remarks. "What I want to try to find out is if you're not a newspaper at Twitter or Facebook, then why do you have editorial control over the New York Post?"

He said he did not think articles on Hunter Biden, refuted by the Biden campaign, needed to be flagged or excluded from distribution. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, along with Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai, also appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee in October for a hearing in which Republican lawmakers questioned the companies about their content moderation decisions. The hearing quickly turned into a political scuffle with lawmakers attacking each other.

Upset over the companies' decision on what to leave on the platform and what to take down, many Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump have threatened to take away protections for internet companies under a federal law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law protects companies from being sued over material users post on their platforms. Graham also said he hopes Section 230 is changed.

"When you have companies that have far more power than traditional media outlets, something has to give," he said. President-elect Biden has also said he favors repealing Section 230. Congressional Democrats, however, prefer a more deliberate approach to reforming the law.

At the hearing in October, Twitter's Dorsey said eroding Section 230 could significantly hurt how people communicate online. Zuckerberg said he supports changing the law but also said that tech platforms were likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if the law is repealed.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad meets Shah

Eminent Shia cleric and scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah hereJawad has considerable followers from the Shia community in Uttar PradeshMet Maulana Kalbe Jawad ji, eminent Shia Muslim cleric from Luckno...

Commitment ‘crucial’ to strengthen Security Council, says UN Assembly President

Member States conferred on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Therefore, the success or failure of the United Nations Security Council is on all the Member States of the Unit...

Scott Disick spotted on romantic beach outing with Amelia Hamlin

American reality TV star Scott Disick and Hollywood star Harry Hamlins daughter - Amelia Gray Hamlin have taken their rumoured romance to Santa Barbara. According to Page Six, the 37-year-old star businessman Disick was spotted on the beach...

Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from 27,354 the day before. The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020