Cong govt in Raj not executing central government schemes for political reasons: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of failing to execute central government's rural development schemes due to political reasons. The opposition party exuded confidence of winning the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections schedule to be held later this month.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal alleged that the Congress government did not implement schemes like the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission, and PM housing scheme deliberately as they were named after Jan Sangh stalwarts. "Thinking that the popularity of the BJP government (at the Centre) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing in rural areas, the state government did not implement them (central schemes),” Meghwal alleged in a press conference at the party office here. BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar said that the state government has failed to deliver due to financial mismanagement and infighting and people have lost faith. "People have faith in the BJP and the party is going to win the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections,” she said.

The elections in 21 districts will be held in two phases later this month..