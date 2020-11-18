Rahul expresses grief over deaths in road accident in Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara and urged party workers to extend help in relief work. He also hoped that the authorities would leave no stone unturned in extending help to the injured and in relief work.

At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Vadodara city early Wednesday morning. "The news of the Vadodara accident is very sad. My condolences to the families of the deceased. It is hoped that the government-administration will leave no stone unturned in the relief work. I appeal to the Congressmen to extend all possible help," he said in a tweet in Hindi.