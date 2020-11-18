Ex-Goa Cong minority wing chairman Urfan Mulla likely to join BJP

A day after resigning from Goa Pradesh Congress Committee primary membership, Urfan Mulla is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters, said sources on Wednesday. "Former Goa Congress minority wing chairman Urfan Mullan, who recently resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP this evening along with his supporters," BJP sources told ANI.

Mulla on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee primary membership. "I, Urfan Mulla, hereby tender my resignation from all the Prime Membership from Goa Pradesh Congress w.e.f 10:30 pm on 16/11/2020. Thanks for your support and all the best," Mulla's letter read.Earlier on Monday, Mulla had said that there was a lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state and they were only fighting for personal gains. No one was bothered by the party or minority issues, he had alleged. (ANI)