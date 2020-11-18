Left Menu
Bahrain FM to visit Israel in latest sign of warming ties

He will also take part in a trilateral meeting with Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also expected to arrive Wednesday, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel earlier this year.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:37 IST
Bahrain's foreign minister is expected to visit Israel on Wednesday in the latest sign of warming ties following a series of US-brokered normalisation accords between Israel and Arab nations. Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani will fly into Tel Aviv and hold meetings in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.

Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel earlier this year. The breakthrough reflects a changing Middle East in which Israel and the Gulf countries view Iran as a shared threat that eclipses the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians. Sudan also agreed to establish ties with Israel as part of a larger agreement with the United States that will pave the way for much-needed foreign aid following last year's overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

The Trump administration hailed all three agreements as historic breakthroughs in the lead-up to the election. President-elect Joe Biden also welcomed the agreements, and is expected to build on them as he presses Israel and the Palestinians to return to peace negotiations. Before this year's accords, only Egypt and Jordan had recognized Israel, as part of peace treaties negotiated more than 25 years ago. Israel hopes to cultivate much warmer ties with the Gulf countries, aiming for cooperation across various fields, including tourism and public health.

In normalising ties with Israel, the three nations broke with a longstanding Arab consensus that recognition should only be granted in return for concessions in the peace process. The Palestinians condemned the normalization accords as a betrayal of their cause..

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Study suggests regular dose of nature may improve mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Nature around ones home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest the findings of a new study published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by...

