Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mistrust among BJP-JJP has come to fore after they lost Baroda bypolls: Deepender Hooda

He said after the bypoll results, which were declared on November 10, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in response to a question of reporters on whether all votes of the coalition partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) got transferred to the BJP candidate, said had that happened, Yogeshwar Dutt would have secured 75,000 to 80,000 votes.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:42 IST
Mistrust among BJP-JJP has come to fore after they lost Baroda bypolls: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday claimed that "mistrust" among the BJP-JJP coalition has come to fore after the ruling combine's defeat in the recently-held Baroda bypolls. The Rajya Sabha MP also said the countdown of the year-old BJP-JJP government in the state has begun after their defeat in the bypolls. Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged there are visible cracks of mistrust between the coalition partners and added "it is only a matter of time that this shaky building would collapse...their countdown has begun".

"After the historic victory of the Congress in the Baroda bypolls, mistrust among the coalition partners has come to fore and the chief minister had to publicly say that the BJP did not get the JJP's vote in the by-election," he said. He said after the bypoll results, which were declared on November 10, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in response to a question of reporters on whether all votes of the coalition partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) got transferred to the BJP candidate, said had that happened, Yogeshwar Dutt would have secured 75,000 to 80,000 votes.  "In such a situation, the JJP should clarify if it accepts or rejects this statement of the chief minister. It is clear to everyone that Baroda results have created a crisis of confidence among coalition partners. "These cracks are going to open up and the building built on lies and deceit will come crumbling down," Hooda told reporters here.

This was the second time BJP's Dutt tasted defeat from Baroda. He had lost the 2019 Assembly polls by about 4,800 votes to Congress candidate Shri Krishan Hooda, who won the seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019. The Congress MLA's demise in April had necessitated the bypolls. Congress candidate Induraj Narwal polled 60,636 votes while Dutt secured 50,070. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Joginder Singh Malik polled 5,003 votes while Loktantra Suraksha Party's Raj Kumar Saini got 5,601.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party and the JJP had separately contested the 2019 Assembly polls, this time the seat was contested by the BJP with former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led party backing Dutt. Hooda termed the chief minister's claims that the BJP-JJP's vote share has gone up this time from the 2019 Assembly polls as "ridiculous". "The BJP-JJP (contesting separately) had polled 70,000 votes in the assembly elections from Baroda, but secured only 50,000 votes in the by-election. The chief minister should tell whether 50,000 is greater than 70,000? It is clear that the chief minister does not want to face the truth," he questioned.   The Rajya Sabha MP said the truth is that the Congress got around 40,000 votes from Baroda in the assembly polls and 60,000 votes in the by-election. "This is despite the BJP being power and alliance partner backing the ruling candidate. Within one year, the BJP-JJP lost 20,000 votes and the Congress has increased its support base by 20,000 votes," he said.

In response to a question, Hooda said while it is clear that 20,000 voters more have come to the Congress fold, the BJP and the JJP should decide amongst themselves which party's vote has shifted more to the Congress.   He said the current government has passed the 'Right to Recall' law for sarpanches "but the people of Baroda have used their right to recall against the government. The public has passed a motion of no confidence against the government and we will go to different parts of the state with this message". Newly-elected MLA from Baroda, Narwal said he would go to the doors of every minister to force the state government to complete the recently-announced schemes for Baroda's development.

"I will seek time to meet the chief minister and ask him to fulfil the promises made during the bypolls to the voters of Baroda," he said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp sells over 14 lakh units in festive season

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season. Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19 this year, the good retail off-tak...

TMC trying to create division in society, Cong won't allow that: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of practising vote bank politics to create a division in the society, and said that his party, under no circumstance, would allow that. Addressing a public meeti...

Fadnavis attacks Cong for `becoming part of' Gupkar alliance

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised the Congress for becoming part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD in Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging that the groupings agenda is to restore the provisions of Article 370 of ...

France to keep supporting Air France-KLM if needed - government

The French government will continue to support airline company Air France-KLM if necessary, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal, holding a news conference after a cabinet meeting, was asked about a report that Air Fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020