Candidates in fray for DDC polls being stopped from campaigning, says Omar

Candidates in fray for DDC polls being stopped from campaigning, says OmarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:23 IST
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that candidates in fray for the District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning later this month in Jammu and Kashmir were being stopped from campaigning
Taking to Twitter, Abdullah asked whether this was the safe and terror-free Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted about earlier
"What sort of elections are being held in J&K where candidates are being stopped from campaigning? Is this the safe, terror free J&K the Home Minister was tweeting about yesterday," Omar said.
