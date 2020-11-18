Candidates in fray for DDC polls being stopped from campaigning, says Omar

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that candidates in fray for the District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning later this month in Jammu and Kashmir were being stopped from campaigning

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah asked whether this was the safe and terror-free Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted about earlier

"What sort of elections are being held in J&K where candidates are being stopped from campaigning? Is this the safe, terror free J&K the Home Minister was tweeting about yesterday," Omar said.