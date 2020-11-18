Schumer: Democrats invite Senate Republicans to COVID-19 relief talks

Schumer: Democrats invite Senate Republicans to COVID-19 relief talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:23 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have formally invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans to bipartisan talks on new COVID-19 legislation.
"Our colleagues face a simple choice. They put the election behind them and work across the aisle to get something done, or they can remain in their partisan corner," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
