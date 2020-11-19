Left Menu
President Trump again refuses to acknowledge his defeat to Biden; claims he 'won' election

Trump, a Republican, still refuses to concede the election and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of "massive" voter fraud. His campaign team has filed a series of lawsuits contesting the results in key states, although election officials say there is no evidence of widespread irregularities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:19 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday again asserted that he "won" the November 3 presidential election against Joe Biden as he reiterated his allegations that there was voter fraud all over the US. Trump, a Republican, still refuses to concede the election and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of "massive" voter fraud.

His campaign team has filed a series of lawsuits contesting the results in key states, although election officials say there is no evidence of widespread irregularities. "AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!" Trump wrote in an all caps tweet in which he tagged a tweet of The New York Times along with a map of the United States which said he received 10.1 million more votes across the US than he received four years ago, including in areas with a majority of Hispanic voters.

Another tweet from The New York Times in the same series said that President-elect Biden added 12.6 million votes over Hillary Clinton’s total from four years ago. He did well in urban and suburban counties, especially those with educated white voters, including in Republican areas, it said. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is projected to have won the popular vote by more than 5.6 million ballots - 3.6 percentage points - although some votes are still being counted. The mainstream media declared Biden as the winner of the presidential election after the 77-year-old former vice president crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

Trump, meanwhile, has accused the media of supporting Biden during the election campaign. Continuing with his tweets, Trump alleged that this was a rigged election. "This was a rigged election. No Republican Poll Watchers allowed, voting machine “glitches” all over the place (meaning they got caught cheating!), voting after election ended, and so much more!" he said.

"They didn’t even allow Republican Observers into the building to watch. A terrible insult to our Constitution!" he said tagging a tweet which said that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court with a 5-2 majority opinion rejected the Trump Campaign's claim that Republican observers didn't get "meaningful access" to watch the vote counting. Trump also vented his anger against the recount in Georgia, a traditional Republican State that he lost to Biden in a close race.

"The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature!” he said. "THEY WOULD’NT LET REPUBLICAN POLL WATCHERS INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!!” Trump said in another tweet. Most of his tweets have been flagged by the social media giant.

In another tweet, Trump alleged that in Detroit, “there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!” "The numbers have not improved, it is still 71% out of balance", stated Wayne County, Michigan, Canvassers. 'There is widespread irregularities in poll numbers.' There are 'more votes than people'. The two harassed patriot Canvassers refuse to sign the papers!" Trump tweeted. As Trump, 74, has refused to concede the election, the transition team of Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris says that the Trump administration is not cooperating with them in transition, jeopardising the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic..

