U.S. national security adviser O'Brien en route Vietnam, Philippines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:29 IST
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien is on his way to Vietnam and the Philippines to discuss regional security cooperation, the White House said in a tweet on Wednesday.

While traveling, he will stop in Alaska "to promote America’s arctic security efforts," the White House National Security Council tweeted. He will also meet American service personnel at Joint Base Hickam in Hawaii.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)

