Maha Raj Bhavan staff observe National Integration Day

Maha Raj Bhavan staff observe National Integration DayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:48 IST
The 103rd birth anniversary offormer Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was observed as NationalIntegration Day at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday
According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, SantoshKumar, principal secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarioffered floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi and read outthe 'National Integration Pledge' to the staff and officers
Officers and staff expressed the resolve of the nation"to preserve and strengthen the freedom and integrity of thenation and to continue to endeavor towards settlement of alldifferences and disputes relating to religion, language,region or other political or economic grievances by peacefuland constitutional means", the statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- 103rd
- Bhagat Singh
- Indira Gandhi
- Raj Bhavan
ALSO READ
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, during poll rally at Bihar's Madhepura, showers praise on LJD chief Sharad Yadav, says he got to learn a lot from the veteran politician.
PM Modi, who forced people to walk thousands of kilometres to reach home, has no place in his heart for labourers: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar.
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, during poll rally at Bihar's Madhepura, showers praise on LJD chief Sharad Yadav, says he got to learn a lot from the veteran politician.
Congress helped migrant labourers during COVID-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi