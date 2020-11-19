Left Menu
Maha Raj Bhavan staff observe National Integration Day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:48 IST
The 103rd birth anniversary offormer Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was observed as NationalIntegration Day at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, SantoshKumar, principal secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarioffered floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi and read outthe 'National Integration Pledge' to the staff and officers

Officers and staff expressed the resolve of the nation"to preserve and strengthen the freedom and integrity of thenation and to continue to endeavor towards settlement of alldifferences and disputes relating to religion, language,region or other political or economic grievances by peacefuland constitutional means", the statement said.

