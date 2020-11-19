Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM urges people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the political parties not to indulge in politics over Chhath Puja celebrations that have been banned at public places in the view of rising COVID-19 cases and urged people to celebrate the festival at their home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:12 IST
Delhi CM urges people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the political parties not to indulge in politics over Chhath Puja celebrations that have been banned at public places in the view of rising COVID-19 cases and urged people to celebrate the festival at their home. Speaking after an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, he said that everybody should set aside politics and allegations for a few days as it is time to serve people.

"All parties gave us suggestions and we will look into it. I told all parties in the meet that it is a difficult time for the people of Delhi when COVID cases are rising. It is not the time for politics, there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics and allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve people," Kejriwal said. "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts," he added.

The Chief Minister said that COVID-19 may spread on a large scale if the Delhi government allows Chhath Puja celebrations at public places. "We should celebrate this time at our home. Several governments have also banned the celebrations at the public water body. You can imagine that COVID-19 will be spread on a large scale. So, celebrations are not banned. What is banned is the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once. Let's celebrate at home. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival and coronavirus is a big epidemic, don't do politics on it," he said.

However, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that if the Delhi government had taken the right measures to tackle COVID-19 then people would not have had problems celebrating Chhath Puja together. With 7,486 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the national capital on Wednesday crossed the five lakh mark. The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943.

The Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) had ordered that Chhath Puja will not be held at any public place this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The DDMC had suggested that people can worship and celebrate the festival in private places. However, the Delhi government has declared November 20 as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'.

Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities from November 19 to 20. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh, and it will be celebrated on November 20. This year, the main celebration is on November 20 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Newly sworn in Bihar education minister, facing corruption allegations, resigns

JDU MLA and newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Mewalal Choudhury on Thursday resigned from his post following allegations of corruption against him. Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of t...

NDB and India sign USD 500m for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Transit System Project

The Government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited and the New Development BankNDB today signed a loan agreement for lending USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meer...

Indian players will feel extra pressure without Kohli in Tests: Ponting

India will not be clear in their own mind about their batting order after the departure of talismanic captain Virat Kohli at the end of first Test Down Under, feels Australian great Ricky Ponting. The 32-year-old Kohli has been granted pate...

COVID-19: 36 new cases, one more death in UP's Shamli district

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 and one more death have been recorded in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. The new cases of the infection were detected on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020