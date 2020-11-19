Maha SEC to announce fresh schedule for gram panchayat polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it will announce a fresh schedule for the elections to 1,566 gram panchayats in the state as it has cancelled the earlier time-table due to the pandemic. In a statement issued on Thursday, the SEC said that according to the previous schedule, voting was to take place on March 31.

That schedule had been suspended earlier in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it stands cancelled, it said. "As the schedule has been cancelled, a fresh time- table and voters' list will be announced later," Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra, U P S Madan, said.