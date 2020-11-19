Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says

Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:32 IST
Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "We consider the recent actions and statements by Turkey related to Cyprus contrary to the United Nations resolutions and further igniting tensions," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We consider that it is important that Turkey understands that its behaviour is widening its separation from the EU ... In order to return to a positive agenda, as we wish, will require a fundamental change of attitude on the Turkish side." He was referring to comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who called for an equal "two-state" solution in Cyprus during a visit earlier this week to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island.

Erdogan also said Turkey and Northern Cyprus would no longer tolerate what he called "diplomacy games" in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey is an official candidate for EU membership.

Cyprus has been split along ethnic lines since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Only Ankara recognises Northern Cyprus as an independent state and it has no diplomatic relations with the government of Cyprus, which is a member of the EU. Cyprus called Erdogan's visit "provocative and illegal".

The EU has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over illegal exploration at sea when its leaders meet next month. "Time is running, and we are approaching a watershed moment in our relationship with Turkey," Borrell said.

The EU has failed to persuade Ankara to stop exploring in waters disputed by Greece and Cyprus, but it has so far held off imposing sanctions that Athens and Nicosia are seeking. Germany, which has led diplomatic talks with Ankara, wants to give dialogue a chance because of close EU-Turkey trade ties.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Google signs copyright agreements with six French newspapers

Alphabets Google has signed copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro, the U.S. tech company said in a post on its blog on Thursday.The announcement follows months of ba...

Golf-Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be hunting a title when they team up next month at the PNC Championship, a joint PGALPGA Tour family tournament. Formerly known as the FatherSon Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz...

Italy's national team smiling again under Roberto Mancini

Almost exactly three years after Italian soccers darkest moment, the countrys national team is full of smiles again. The Italy players yelped in delight as they celebrated in Sarajevo after securing a spot in the final four of the Nations L...

WRAPUP 2-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, denounces WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels.The conflict has killed hundred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020