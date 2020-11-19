Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muraleedharan demands Congress, CPI(M) to clear stand on Gupkar Alliance

The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday demanded that Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) should clear their stand regarding their association with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir, which he said, questions the integrity of the country.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:59 IST
Muraleedharan demands Congress, CPI(M) to clear stand on Gupkar Alliance
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday demanded that Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) should clear their stand regarding their association with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir, which he said, questions the integrity of the country. "Congress has taken a stand of having an informal association with the Gupkar Alliance, CPI(M) is also a part of Gupkar Alliance but I'm not surprised because CPI(M) is the party which aligned with anti-national forces and the forces who were out to denigrate the national Independence struggle in 1942. So they are following that tradition," said the Union Minister while addressing media here.

Further questioning the stand taken by Congress party, Muraleedharan said, " But it's surprising that Congress which in Delhi says that we are for the integrity of the country and then align with people like Farooq Abdullah, who has invited and is expecting a foreign intervention for the restoration of the Article 370." Commenting on the party's political alliance in Kerala, the Union Minister said Congress's ploy should be read in connections with discussion and parleys that Congress leaders were holding with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala.

"So whenever elections come, Congress has no morals or ideals. When it comes to elections, Congress does not think about the integrity of the country or think above party politics. Congress wants to get some seats, even at the cost of the integrity of the country, even at the cost of the unity of the country and is ready to align with Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala or with Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir," he stated. He reiterated that Congress should clear its stand regarding its alliance with parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and Gupkar Alliance.

"Whether their alliance is to deny the women of Jammu and Kashmir who have received equal rights with men after the abrogation of article 370? Whether Congress is with the people of Jammu and Kashmir or with secessionist forces? Because people of Jammu and Kashmir have got the right to participate in the local body elections for the first time now since the independence of the country," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state and her health has improved following treatment, the hospital said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious stat...

Air quality 'very poor' in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated to reach very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it stayed in the poor category in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday, according to a government agency. Co...

9 found COVID positive in Noida's random testing at Delhi borders

A total of 178 people coming from Delhi to Noida were randomly tested for COVID-19 at the border of the two cities on Thursday and nine of them were found positive, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday had star...

Over 3 million Indians returned from abroad under 'Vande Bharat' mission: MEA

Over three million Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Anurag ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020