Muraleedharan demands Congress, CPI(M) to clear stand on Gupkar Alliance

The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday demanded that Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) should clear their stand regarding their association with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir, which he said, questions the integrity of the country. "Congress has taken a stand of having an informal association with the Gupkar Alliance, CPI(M) is also a part of Gupkar Alliance but I'm not surprised because CPI(M) is the party which aligned with anti-national forces and the forces who were out to denigrate the national Independence struggle in 1942. So they are following that tradition," said the Union Minister while addressing media here.

Further questioning the stand taken by Congress party, Muraleedharan said, " But it's surprising that Congress which in Delhi says that we are for the integrity of the country and then align with people like Farooq Abdullah, who has invited and is expecting a foreign intervention for the restoration of the Article 370." Commenting on the party's political alliance in Kerala, the Union Minister said Congress's ploy should be read in connections with discussion and parleys that Congress leaders were holding with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala.

"So whenever elections come, Congress has no morals or ideals. When it comes to elections, Congress does not think about the integrity of the country or think above party politics. Congress wants to get some seats, even at the cost of the integrity of the country, even at the cost of the unity of the country and is ready to align with Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala or with Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir," he stated. He reiterated that Congress should clear its stand regarding its alliance with parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and Gupkar Alliance.

"Whether their alliance is to deny the women of Jammu and Kashmir who have received equal rights with men after the abrogation of article 370? Whether Congress is with the people of Jammu and Kashmir or with secessionist forces? Because people of Jammu and Kashmir have got the right to participate in the local body elections for the first time now since the independence of the country," he added. (ANI)