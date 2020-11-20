Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden wins Republican stronghold Georgia

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, Trump campaign's senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis accused the media of falsely reporting that Biden has been declared the winner in Georgia as the State has not yet certified its results.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:35 IST
Biden wins Republican stronghold Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden has won the Republican stronghold of Georgia, a top state official said after a manual recount, becoming the first Democrat to have won the key battleground state since 1992. After a hand recount of nearly five million votes, that lasted for several days, Democrat Biden won by 12,284 votes over President Donald Trump. Before the recount Biden’s lead was about 14,000 votes.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday. Georgia hadn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Officials said that the audit confirmed that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities in the election held on November 3. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time,” the Republican official said.

Georgia has been a traditional Republican stronghold. Biden is the first Democratic president to have won Georgia since 1992. The election results in Georgia, which has 16 electoral college votes, is expected to be certified on Friday. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on November 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats' column.

With Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Biden will now have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign's senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis accused the media of falsely reporting that Biden has been declared the winner in Georgia as the State has not yet certified its results. "Headlines are already falsely reporting that Biden is declared the winner in Georgia. Sorry, media, that's not how it works. The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not.

"This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total. We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount, which includes signature matching. We intend to pursue all legal options to ensure that only legal ballots are counted," Ellis said. President Trump has refused to concede the November 3 US election and has filed multiple lawsuits challenging poll results in several States.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Pumas look for improvement in Wallabies test

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma believes his players played to the best of their abilities in their breakthrough win over New Zealand last weekend but will still be looking for improvement against Australia in Newcastle on Saturday. The Pumas...

People News Roundup: Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run; Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor runOscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring. The star of Dallas Buy...

Cricket-Don't copy Kohli's style, Harbhajan advises Rahane for Australia series

Indias Ajinkya Rahane has his own personality and it would be a mistake for him to try and copy Virat Kohlis leadership style in the final three tests against Australia, former test spinner Harbhajan Singh has said. Regular skipper Kohli, k...

Fitbit adds Google Assistant support to smartwatches

Fitbiton Thursday rolled out a new feature that provides Google assistant support to Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches in the US. According to the Verge, FitbitOS 5.1 also adds new blood oxygen monitoring features, support for audible replies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020