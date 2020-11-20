Left Menu
PM Modi holds security review; 'major attack' on 26/11 anniversary averted in J-K's Nagrota: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter in which four terrorists were neutralised, government sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter in which four terrorists were neutralised, government sources said. It was found that the terrorists were planning a "major attack" on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, they added.

Mumbai had come under attack on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists targeted the city in a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital. On Thursday, the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated.

According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). "These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. The IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented". "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Singh said.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am on Thursday during a routine check. "During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. (ANI)

