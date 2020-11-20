Left Menu
‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it which is like snatching away the personal liberty," Gehlot tweeted. He said it seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:30 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony. He said the marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional, he said. It will not stand the scrutiny by any court of law, he added. "Jihad has no place in love. They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it which is like snatching away the personal liberty," Gehlot tweeted.

He said it seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground. Gehlot remarks followed announcements by BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh that they are considering to enact a law against “love jihad”, referring to the allegations that women are being converted to Islam in the name of love and marriage.

