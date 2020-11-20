Left Menu
Chouhan equates Gupkar alliance with "intelligence" outfit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday likened the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir to an "intelligence organisation" whose members he said were "spying" for China and Pakistan.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday likened the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir to an "intelligence organisation" whose members he said were "spying" for China and Pakistan. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is a conglomerate of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. The amalgam, which has political parties like the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was formed to seek restoration of Article 370 in J&K, scrapped by the Centre last year.

"What should I call it...? Gupkar sangathan or guptachar (spy) sangathan. These are people spying for China and Pakistan, Chouhan told reporters here. This is not an alliance....these leaders of Gupkar sangathan have grabbed land worth more than Rs 25,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged.

"Be it the National Conference or the PDP, children of their leaders have studied abroad. They gave stones to the children of Kashmir. "They lived a luxurious life and had freedom to loot Kashmir, the BJP chief minister alleged.

Asked about the BJP's alliance with the PDP in the past, Chouhan said his party cant stay with people having an "anti-national" outlook and that is why it walked out of the coalition. The BJP and the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP had joined hands to form government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but their alliance later collapsed.

They pushed Jammu and Kashmir into darkness. They all have gathered and are speaking anti-national language. The Congress is also with them, Chouhan further alleged. Earlier this week, the Congress had said it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance.

The CM also targeted India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharal Nehru. "Honourable Pandit Jawaharal Nehruji accepted the bifurcation of the country for the lust of power. He divided the country.

"It was honourable Nehruji who imposed Article 370 in Kashmir...It was Pandit Nehru who took the Kashmir issue, which is our internal matter, to the United Nation and even talked about referendum," Chouhan added..

