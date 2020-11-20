Left Menu
Jaishankar hosts farewell lunch for envoys of Dominican Republic, Fiji, Angola

Jaishankar also welcomed the recently arrived envoys from Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, the Maldives, Senegal, North Korea, Hungary, Chad and Tajikistan. "Hosted a lunch to bid farewell to the High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Dominican Republic, Fiji and Angola.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:41 IST
Jaishankar hosts farewell lunch for envoys of Dominican Republic, Fiji, Angola

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hosted a lunch to bid farewell to the High Commissioners and Ambassadors of the Dominican Republic, Fiji and Angola, and thanked them for their contribution to the bilateral ties. Jaishankar also welcomed the recently arrived envoys from Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, the Maldives, Senegal, North Korea, Hungary, Chad and Tajikistan.

"Hosted a lunch to bid farewell to the High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Dominican Republic, Fiji and Angola. Thank them for their contribution to our bilateral relations," Jaishankar tweeted. "And welcomed the recently arrived ones from Bangladesh, Trinidad & Tobago, Maldives, Senegal, DPRK, Hungary, Chad & Tajikistan. Confident they will have an enjoyable stay," he said in another tweet.

