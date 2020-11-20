Jaishankar hosts farewell lunch for envoys of Dominican Republic, Fiji, Angola

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hosted a lunch to bid farewell to the High Commissioners and Ambassadors of the Dominican Republic, Fiji and Angola, and thanked them for their contribution to the bilateral ties. Jaishankar also welcomed the recently arrived envoys from Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, the Maldives, Senegal, North Korea, Hungary, Chad and Tajikistan.

